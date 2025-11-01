403
North Korea Dismisses Korean Peninsula Denuclearization
(MENAFN) North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho sharply criticized the concept of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, labeling it a "pipe dream."
"We will show with patience that denuclearization is a 'pipe dream' which can never be realized even if it (South Korea) talks about it a thousand times," Pak stated in a message distributed by a state-run news agency.
Referring to the decision to include denuclearization on the discussion agenda of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, he pointed out that South Korea raises the issue "whenever an opportunity presents itself."
Pak further argued, "The ROK (Republic of Korea) is still unaware that struggling to deny the DPRK's (North Korea) position as a nuclear weapons state and talking about its daydream of realizing the denuclearization just reveal its lack of common sense."
Meanwhile, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to convene a summit in the coastal city of Gyeongju, South Korea, alongside the APEC summit meetings.
