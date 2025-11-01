403
Hundreds Flee Darfur After RSF Massacres
(MENAFN) At least 642 individuals have reached Sudan's Northern State after escaping brutal violence in El-Fasher, the North Darfur State capital, following what local medical authorities described as a harrowing trek through dangerous terrain, the Sudan Doctors Network reported Saturday.
The families fled what the medical group characterized as "massacres" perpetrated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, ultimately reaching the Al-Dabba area, according to a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by the US company.
The network issued a stark warning that survivors are enduring "dire humanitarian conditions," including insufficient shelter, critical shortages of food and potable water, and absent basic healthcare services—with children, women, and elderly populations bearing the brunt of the crisis.
"These families are now facing severe living challenges that exceed the capacity of the host communities to cope with," the network stated, cautioning that displacement numbers are anticipated to surge dramatically in coming days as conditions across Darfur continue deteriorating.
The organization urged local authorities and humanitarian organizations "inside and outside Sudan" to immediately deliver medical assistance, food supplies, shelter infrastructure, and psychological support services to avert "a total collapse of the humanitarian situation."
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced Friday that more than 62,000 people have been forcibly displaced from El-Fasher within just four days following the Rapid RSF seizure of the city.
El-Fasher came under RSF control earlier this week after enduring a protracted siege lasting months. Human rights organizations have accused the paramilitary force of perpetrating mass killings, arbitrary detentions, and launching assaults on medical facilities.
Sudan has been devastated by civil war between government army forces and the RSF since April 2023, resulting in thousands of fatalities and displacing millions across the nation.
