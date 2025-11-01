Trump White House Imposes New Restrictions On Reporters' Access To Press Office

The White House has issued new restrictions barring journalists with press credentials from entering the offices of senior communications staff without prior appointments. The directive, confirmed in a memo released Friday, marks a significant tightening of access for members of the Washington press corps.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the measure was designed to“protect sensitive information” and improve coordination between the NSC and the White House communications team. Officials said the move reflects a broader effort to enhance information security and maintain consistent messaging across government departments.

Previously, accredited reporters were allowed to enter the so-called“Upper Press” or“Room 140” on short notice to speak with senior officials, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. The new rule now requires prior scheduling for all in-person interactions.

The decision follows similar restrictions imposed earlier this year at the U.S. Department of Defense, which forced dozens of journalists to vacate their Pentagon offices and surrender access passes. That policy drew criticism from media organisations concerned about transparency and press freedom.

White House officials have not commented on how long the new access restrictions will remain in place but said alternative communication channels would continue to be available to accredited reporters.

Media advocacy groups called the decision a“setback for open government,” warning it could limit accountability by reducing informal interactions between reporters and senior officials. They urged the administration to balance security concerns with the public's right to information.

Analysts say the move underscores a growing trend of restricted press access across key U.S. institutions. They caution that if such limitations persist, they could erode trust between the government and journalists, weakening one of the pillars of democratic transparency.

