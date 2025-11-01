Air Gun, Petrol And Lighter Recovered From Mumbai Studio Where Rohit Arya Held 17 Children Hostage

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mumbai Police said on Friday that officers recovered an air gun, petrol, a flammable rubber solution and a lighter from the Powai studio where Rohit Arya had held the children hostage.

Arya (50) was shot dead after he allegedly took 17 children and two adults hostage inside R A Studio in Mumbai's Powai on Thursday.

The children, boys and girls between the ages of 10 and 12, had been called to the studio for an audition for a web series that had been ongoing for six days.

Police rescued the children after a three-hour hostage drama, but Arya was killed after sustaining a bullet injury during the police operation.

Here's what Mumbai Police said

Mumbai Police said,“Police recovered an air gun, petrol, inflammable rubber solution and lighter from the studio in Powai where the children were kept hostage by Rohit Arya. Powai Police has invoked sections 109(1), 140, and 287 of BNS 2023 against the now-deceased Rohit Arya. The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch. The recoveries from the spot have been sent to Forensics.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse said on Friday that he has sought a report regarding the work hostage-taker Rohit Arya had done with the education department.

Speaking to reporters, Bhuse, who heads the school education department, stated that Arya's Apsara Entertainment Network had run the Swachhta Monitor initiative, and he had received funding from schools to participate in it.

“The department appears to have taken action against him. We have sought a detailed report from the department on the work done by him (Arya),” the minister said.

Arya had earlier claimed that his dues for a project for the Maharashtra education department were pending, and he had even staged a protest in Pune.

According to a government resolution issued by the School Education Department on 25 January 2024, Arya served as the director of 'Project Let's Change', which implemented the Swachhta Monitor initiative between July 20 and October 2, 2023.

The initiative encouraged school students to act as cleanliness monitors, urging people not to spit or litter in public areas. Approximately 64,000 schools and 5.9 million students took part in the campaign.

Here's what Mumbai Congress president said

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said the incident indicated deterioration in the city's law and order situation, PTI reported.

“Rohit Arya had worked on major projects with the Maharashtra Education Department, and he claimed he was owed ₹2 crore, for which he had held protests earlier. Due to this negligence on the part of the government, the lives of many children were put in danger today,” claimed the Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North Central.

Before the police entered the studio, Arya released a video which went viral on social media.

“I am Rohit Arya. Instead of (committing) suicide, I made a plan and have taken a few children hostage....I have very simple demands. Very moral, ethical demands. I have some questions. I want to speak to some people and on their answers, if there are any counter-questions, I want to ask them. But I want these answers. I do not want anything else. I am not a terrorist, nor do I have any demand of money. Want to make simple conversations,” he said.

“The slightest wrong move from your end may trigger me to set this whole place on fire....whether I die or not, the children will be unnecessarily hurt, traumatised for sure....I should not be held responsible,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)



