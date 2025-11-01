Jackie Shroff Wishes Padmini Kolhapure On B'day, Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Singham Again'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff on Saturday extended birthday wishes to actress Padmini Kolhapure, who turned 60, and also marked the one-year release anniversary of his film“Singham Again,” directed by Rohit Shetty.

Jackie took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video montage featuring pictures of a young Padmini. He also shared a recent image featuring the two actors.

“Warm wishes #HappyBirthday,” he wrote as the caption and added the song“Poocho na yaar kya hua” from 1982 film Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai directed by Nasir Hussain.

The film stars Rishi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Yogeeta Bali, Amjad Khan, Kader Khan, Shreeram Lagoo in pivotal roles.

The film followed the story of Ramesh, who is thrown out of his house by his father after he marries Seema, a poor girl. Ten years later, Ravi, his younger brother, sets out to look for him but uncovers a shocking truth.

Talking about Padmini, she is considered one of the leading actresses of the 1980s. In a career spanning over four decades, she has worked in over 75 films.

She began her acting career at the age of seven, and her early works include Zindagi and Dream Girl. She had her breakthrough with the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram, starring as the young Roopa. She was also seen in Insaf Ka Tarazu, Prem Rog, Souten and Pyar Jhukta Nahin.

Padmini established herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema with films such as Ahista Ahista, Vidhaata, Woh Saat Din, Do Dilon Ki Dastaan, Swarag Se Sunder, Dadagiri, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, and Panipat.

Jackie then shared a scene from the Rohit Shetty directed“Singham Again” starring Ajay Devgn.

He wrote:“#OneYearofSinghamAgain.”

Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Drawing parallels to the Ramayana, Bajirao Singham and his team in the film embark on a mission to rescue his wife, confronting a mysterious and formidable antagonist along the way.