“The Healing Path” Documentary Premieres Globally: Mapping The Cultural Landscape Of Traditional Chinese Medicine

“The Healing Path - A global journey of Traditional Chinese Medicine”

On November 1, 2025,“The Healing Path” has its global premiere on the Phoenix Satellite TV's omnimedia platform. After a year of research, filming, and production, this 12-episode documentary series presents the transmission and integration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) culture from a global perspective.

The large-scale international communication project on TCM culture,“The Healing Path,” is co-produced by Phoenix Media Group and Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd., along with strong support from strategic collaborator Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. It employs“Documentary Series + New Media Communication + International TCM Cultural Ceremony” that all designed to work together in a cohesive manner to showcase TCM's contributions to global health and cultural exchange.

The production team visits various regions, including Asia, Europe, and the Americas, documenting the stories of TCM's establishment worldwide, creating a TCM cultural map that transcends time and space.

Tracing the Global Footprint of TCM from Hong Kong to the Amazon Rainforest

The documentary is structured by filming locations, starting with the“Beachhead” of TCM, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions, exploring traditional clinics and century-old pharmacies to experience the heritage and innovation of TCM in modern life.

In the second week, the team travels to Malaysia and Indonesia to discuss TCM's integration with Southeast Asia. The third week takes them to Iran and Italy, revisiting the ancient exchanges of Eastern and Western medicine along the Silk Road. The fourth week features France and the UK, witnessing the dialogue and mutual learning between TCM and Western medicine. The fifth week concludes in Japan and the USA, presenting a new dimension of TCM's integration with technology. Finally, in Mexico and Brazil, the documentary illustrates the“resonance of civilizations,” depicting the spiritual connection between TCM and ancient Latin American cultures.

Each episode not only showcases cultural stories but also reflects the adaptability and innovation of TCM in different civilizational contexts, from“identifying herbs” and“appreciating formulas” to cross-cultural healing, outlining“The Healing Path” toward the future.

“The Healing Path” features a diverse array of experts and guests from both Chinese and international backgrounds. Professor Emeritus Zhongzhen Zhao from Hong Kong Baptist University serves as a special guest in Hong Kong and Macao regions, Iran and Brazil, sharing insights on herbal medicine and the exchange of traditional medical knowledge. Dong Liang serves as a special host in the episodes from Japan and the USA, continuing his long-standing mission to promote TCM culture.

Additionally, the documentary series includes contributions from Jun Shi (a botanist), Eric Brand (an American with PhD in TCM), Wei Zhao (a doctoral candidate in TCM), Joel Mikael Walker (a German TCM promoter), and Gu Da Bai Hua (a travel blogger with TCM in English background), etc. Their expertise and social influence help extend TCM beyond academic circles to reach a broader international audience.

The documentary series also invites 11 global expert consultants covering fields such as TCM, historical culture, and industry standards, providing academic support and professional oversight. Phoenix TV hosts Chengzi Huang, Chuan Tian, Jun Wan, Teresa Tian, and Shu Yang guide the audience along with the special guests through the journey.

Veteran musician Chris Babida composes the theme song, blending traditional Chinese instruments such as the konghou, pipa, dizi, and guqin with unique sounds from around the world, symbolizing the harmonious resonance of TCM culture across regions and civilizations.

New Media Expansion Activates the“Great Discovery of TCM”

Since the project's launch in November 2024,“The Healing Path” has simultaneously rolled out a new media communication plan, featuring online clips, interactive live broadcasts, and thematic short videos across multiple platforms, allowing viewers to“travel together” and transforming the documentary from mere“recording” to“activation.”

Ahead of the premiere, the special new media feature program“My globe journey of TCM” provides a platform for guests and hosts to reflect on their filming experiences. German guest Joel Mikael Walker notes that this journey has showcased the growing enthusiasm for“foreigners learning TCM.” Professor Zhongzhen Zhao presents precious medicinal materials, such as Awei (Ferulae Resina), collected in the Iranian desert, sharing the cultural heritage and scientific significance behind them.

During the documentary series airing, a series of live broadcasts will be launched, allowing guests and hosts to reunite online, sharing behind-the-scenes stories and cultural reflections, further enhancing audience interaction and engagement.

Letting the World Hear the Voice of TCM

Starting November 1,“The Healing Path” Season 1 will premiere on Phoenix Chinese Channel, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment Channel (European Channel), Phoenix North America Chinese Channel, Phoenix Hong Kong Channel (Cantonese version) with two episodes airing consecutively every week; Phoenix New Media, FengShows, and overseas social media will also launch simultaneously.

This documentary series weaves a narrative of cultural symbiosis and civilizational exchange through the central theme of TCM, connecting the medicinal aromas of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan regions to the herbal forests of the Amazon, from the ancient echoes of the Silk Road to the technological future of Silicon Valley, intertwining the cultural threads of a community of common health for mankind.

Traveling across the world, this is a documentary that paints a global map of TCM culture in which transcends time and space.“The Healing Path” invites the world to re-understand the healing wisdom of the East.