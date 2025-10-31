403
Built For The Hand, Powered For The Field: NEBO Introduces The PARADIGM 7500
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Handheld lighting has undergone incredible technological advancements over the years, building on a classic flashlight design that has stood the test of time since the late 1800s. The standard flashlight requires the wrist to bend in an exaggerated angle to allow the user to keep the illumination shining forward. Over an extended period, this can lead to uncomfortable fatigue and cramping. For many years, it was accepted that this was the way to use a flashlight – until now.
NEBO, a leader in lighting innovation and design, takes the next step in flashlight technology with the new PARADIGM 7500 rechargeable flashlight. NEBO has reinvented the flashlight's ergonomics, creating a unique form factor that represents a definitive shift in handheld lighting sources. It features a rubberized, angled grip and an angled head design that keeps light where the user needs it without causing wrist discomfort.
The PARADIGM 7500 is a rugged, rechargeable light that features a 7,500-lumen turbo mode, up to 100 hours of usable light on ECO mode, and provides peace of mind with its defensive, disorienting strobe mode. It has six separate light modes in call, including Turbo (7500 Lumens / 237 Meters), High (3000 Lumens / 6 Hours / 147 Meters), Medium (1500 Lumens / 14 Hours / 100 Meters), Low (500 Lumens / 32 Hours / 55 Meters), Eco (50 Lumens / 100 Hours / 27 Meters), and the defensive strobe. It also features a dynamic OLED screen that displays the current mode and remaining runtime. The PARADIGM 7500 also has a robust magnetic base for convenient hands-free lighting and a reversible steel clip for easy transport.
NEBO's newest offering represents an ergonomic shift that redefines handheld lighting. With the PARADIGM 7500, keep the light on target with lasting comfort wherever illumination is needed.
Explore the complete line of NEBO products by visiting NEBOlights.
NEBO PARADIGM 7500
FEATURES:
7,500 Max Lumens
100-Hour Max Runtime
6 Light Modes
Ergonomic Angled Grip Design
IllumaClearTM OLED Display
Reversible/Removable Belt Clip
Powerful Magnetic Base
Rubberized Grip
USB-C Rechargeable
Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Construction
Direct-To-ECO
PowerSaveTM Lockout Mode
Smart Power ControlTM
Impact Resistant
IPX6 Water-Resistant
PRICE AND SKU:
MSRP $114.99
SKU NEB-FLT-0058
Legal Disclaimer:
