Nexqloud Technologies Appoints Robert Barbieri As Chief Executive Officer To Accelerate Next Growth Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran technology finance and operations leader-who led Lawson Software's IPO process, guided TriZetto's $1.4 billion sale, and served as CFO of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG)-to drive scaling and upcoming financing rounds

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud Technologies, developer of a distributed cloud platform bridging enterprise cloud services and decentralized infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Robert Barbieri as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Mauro Terrinoni, who transitions to a strategic advisory role focused on innovation and partnerships following a period of leadership that established NexQloud's foundational technology and market position.

The Board of Directors initiated this leadership change to position the company for accelerated scaling and growth as it prepares for its Seed and Series A funding rounds.

“We are executing a deliberate strategy to scale NexQloud into the leading distributed cloud platform, and Bob's extensive experience across IPO execution, M&A, and public-company finance is exactly what we need for this next chapter,” said the NexQloud Board of Directors.“As a senior executive at Lawson Software, he led the IPO process, later oversaw the financial execution of TriZetto's $1.4 billion sale, and served as CFO of Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG). This blend of strategic, operational, and capital-markets expertise provides the rigorous leadership to guide us through our next phase of growth. We thank Mauro for building the company to this point and look forward to his continued counsel.”

Mr. Barbieri brings deep financial and operational leadership from both public and private technology enterprises. His prior roles include Senior Executive Vice President at Lawson Software, where he led the IPO process and global strategic planning; Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at The TriZetto Group, where he led the financial and transaction process for a $1.4 billion sale; and Chief Financial Officer at Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG), a leader in 5G edge and IoT solutions.

“I'm excited to join NexQloud at this pivotal stage,” said Robert Barbieri, CEO of NexQloud.“The platform's potential to bridge enterprise cloud services and decentralized infrastructure is extraordinary. My focus will be on three priorities: strengthening our operational foundation for scale, accelerating enterprise client acquisition, and securing growth capital efficiently. With the strong team already in place, I'm confident in our ability to build NexQloud into a category leader.”

Board-Noted Strategic Advantages of the Appointment

Proven record leading IPO and M&A transactions and managing public-company financial operations provides a tested framework for upcoming fundraising and investor transparency.Experience across regulated and publicly traded technology sectors ensures alignment with enterprise compliance, security, and ROI requirements.Demonstrated ability to build high-performance global organizations and execute large-scale integrations supports efficient scaling of NexQloud's infrastructure and team.

About NexQloud Technologies

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“project,”“may,”“will,”“intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond NexQloud's control, and NexQloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

Media Contact

Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer

Email:...

Phone: +1 669 241 0916

Website:

NexQloud Technologies is building a distributed cloud platform that intelligently allocates computing workloads across a decentralized network. The company's platform, anchored by its, orchestrates compute workloads globally using blockchain-based governance for security, transparency, and compliance. For more information, visit