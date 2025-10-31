Bengaluru Man Orders ₹1.86 Lakh Samsung Phone, Gets Tile Instead In Shocking Delivery Scam (Watch)

Bengaluru: What was meant to be a dream Diwali gift turned into a shocking nightmare for a Bengaluru software engineer when he unboxed his brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, only to find a piece of tile neatly packed inside. The eagerly awaited gadget, worth nearly ₹1.87 lakh, had been replaced with a cheap slab, leaving the buyer stunned and furious.

The incident has once again thrown light on growing concerns over online shopping scams, where unsuspecting customers lose money despite shopping through trusted e-commerce giants.

The victim, identified as Premanand, had placed an order for the flagship Samsung smartphone through Amazon and paid the full amount via credit card. The sealed parcel arrived on October 19, just a day before Diwali. Excitement quickly turned to disbelief when, upon opening the box, he discovered a marble tile instead of the high-end phone immediately reached out to Amazon's customer support, only to be caught in a maze of formalities before eventually getting a refund.

Complaint Filed with Cybercrime Portal and Police

Unwilling to let the matter slide, Premanand lodged a complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal and later at the Kumaraswamy Layout Police Station. Authorities registered a case under Section 66(d) of the Information Technology Act (cheating by personation) and Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertain to cheating involving valuable property and personation.

Police said investigations are underway to trace the source of the fraud and determine whether the scam occurred during packaging, transport, or delivery.

E-Commerce Scams on the Rise

This is not an isolated incident. Police across India have reported a rise in delivery scams involving electronics, jewellery, and other high-value items. Despite tighter security claims, e-commerce giants continue to face criticism for failing to prevent internal fraud and supply chain tampering.

Earlier this month, Gurugram Police arrested four individuals for allegedly stealing Bengaluru-bound Amazon parcels, exposing how such fraud networks often operate across multiple states.

Consumer Awareness and Accountability

While Amazon has refunded the amount, the incident highlights the fragile trust consumers place in online shopping. Experts urge buyers to record unboxing videos, verify IMEI numbers for electronics, and contact authorities immediately in case of tampered packaging.

The case serves as a reminder that, even in an age of instant deliveries and digital convenience, buyer vigilance remains the strongest safeguard against e-commerce fraud.