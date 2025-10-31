Minister Of Transport, Italy's Deputy Minister Of Infrastructure And Transport Review Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport of the Italian Republic H E Edoardo Rixi. The two officials discussed Qatari-Italian cooperation in the transportation industry, its assistive logistics services, and ways to enhance it, particularly regarding harnessing advanced and smart technologies in that vital industry. Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the State of Qatar

H E Paolo Toschi also attended the meeting.