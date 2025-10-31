Mid-Air Scare: Jetblue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Florida Flyers Hospitalised-What Did The Airline Say?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Delaware-bound JetBlue flight from Mexico made an emergency landing in Florida after a sudden altitude drop, leading to the hospitalisation of passengers, officials said, AP reported.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, the Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 pm.

The airline has not yet provided details on how many people were injured or how serious the injuries were.

Air traffic control audio from LiveATC captured a radio transmission stating,“We've got at least three people injured. It seems like maybe a laceration in the head.”

The plane has 162 seats, according to JetBlue's website.

What did JetBlue say?

Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crewmembers at the airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)