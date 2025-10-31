Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $89.2 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market Through 2025?In recent years, the market size of heavy construction machinery rental has witnessed significant growth. It is expected to increase from $62.9 billion in 2024 to $67.31 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The remarkable growth during the historic period can be credited to various factors like construction and infrastructure projects, cost-effectiveness, flexibility, short-term project requirements, maintenance and upkeep expenses, as well as market volatility and economic conditions.

The market size of heavy construction machinery rental is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $89.2 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This expansion during the predicted period can be attributed to factors such as, investments in infrastructure, sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, technological integration in machinery, adaptability and flexibility of the market, and global construction trends. Noteworthy trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass maintenance and service packages, partnerships with construction technology providers, optimal management of rental fleets, adherence to safety and compliance standards, and the provision of customer training and support services.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market?

The escalation of construction and mining operations is projected to fuel the growth of the rental market for heavy construction machinery. The term ""construction activities"" pertains to the creation of extensive industrial structures such as buildings, railways, residences, power stations, and the like. Meanwhile, ""mining"" pertains to the extraction of valuable materials from the earth. In the context of these operations, renting heavy machinery can help mitigate operational and financial risks by lowering the expenses related to the acquisition of new machinery and the cost of maintenance. Therefore, the growth in the construction and mining sectors is set to increase market demand. For example, data from the UK Office for National Statistics in May 2024 highlighted that total new construction orders surged by 15.9% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, reaching $1,864 billion (£1,436 million). Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported in January 2024 that the mining industry saw an uptick for the fourth month in a row in November, climbing by 4.9% compared to October 2023. Consequently, the surge in construction and mining operations is spearheading the expansion of the heavy construction machinery rental market.

Which Players Dominate The Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Heavy Construction Machinery Rental include:

. Ashtead Group plc

. United Rentals Inc.

. H&E Equipment Services Inc.

. Kanamoto Co. Ltd.

. Boels Rental Ltd.

. Haulotte Corporate

. Herc Rentals Inc.

. Loxam S.A.S

. Sumitomo Corporation

. Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market?

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has been identified as a significant emerging trend within the heavy construction machinery rental industry. AI is essentially a blend of datasets and computer science, which facilitates problem solving. It's applied in the construction field through attaching sensors to machinery to monitor performance data. Major industry players are leveraging advancing technologies like AI and machine learning to maintain their market dominance. For example, in August 2022, the Israel-based start-up Caption introduced 'MineCept,' an AI-driven system for heavy machinery. The system is fitted onto heavy construction machinery, offering real time updates to site managers, operatives, and safety supervisors. This AI-powered system contributes to reducing accidents and enhancing the safety and efficiency of heavy construction machinery in industrial plants, mines and construction zones.

Global Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The heavy construction machinery rentalmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment

2) By Application: Excavation And Demolition, Heavy Lifting, Tunneling, Material Handling, Recycling And Waste Management

3) By End User: Infrastructure, Construction, Mining, Oil And Gas, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Earthmoving Equipment: Excavators, Bulldozers, Backhoe Loaders, Graders, Skid Steer Loaders

2) By Material Handling Equipment: Forklifts, Telehandlers, Cranes, Aerial Work Platforms, Conveyors

3) By Heavy Construction Vehicles: Dump Trucks, Flatbed Trucks, Water Trucks, Rollers, Trenchers

4) By Other Equipment: Compactors, Pavers, Concrete Mixers, Portable Generators, Surveying Equipment

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Heavy Construction Machinery Rental Market?

In 2024, the heavy construction machinery rental market was dominated by North America. The report on this market incorporates several regions, specifically, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

