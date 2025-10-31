Montenegrin Ombudsman Responds To Azerbaijani Counterpart Over Citizen's Detention In Podgorica

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Montenegro's Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms, Siniša Bjeković, has officially responded to a letter from Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson), Sabina Aliyeva, concerning the detention of an Azerbaijani citizen in Podgorica, Azernews reports.

According to the Office of the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan, the Montenegrin Ombudsman informed that the issue had been taken under special oversight, and direct contact had been established with the country's Police Directorate. He assured that the detained Azerbaijani citizen is being treated with particular sensitivity and respect for human rights.

Bjeković also emphasized that Montenegro is firmly committed to protecting the rights of every citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including in cases involving the prevention of discrimination, hate speech, or hostility on ethnic, national, or religious grounds. He further noted that the progress of the investigation and court proceedings related to the detained individual will remain under his supervision, within the scope of his official mandate.

The Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights continues to closely monitor the situation.