CHCNAV To Showcase Precision-Agriculture Solutions At Agritechnica 2025

CHCNAV's display will demonstrate how guidance, application control, and fleet/workflow management combine to deliver repeatable accuracy, higher throughput, and traceable, data-driven operations across tillage, seeding, crop care, and harvesting.

Precision-Agriculture Platform (Auto-Steering)

NX600 Series with AgNav 5 is engineered for precise, repeatable fieldwork on tractors and self-propelled machines.



Deep ISOBUS capability. After years of development investment, CHCNAV has significantly expanded implement compatibility. Full ISOBUS functions - UT, TC-SC (up to 255 sections), TC-GEO (variable rate), and AUX-N - streamline mixed-fleet connectivity and task automation.

SteerReady compatibility. Broad support for SteerReady tractors from multiple OEMs shortens installation time and speeds machine changeovers, a benefit widely praised by users across brands.

More guidance lines for more fields. A rich set of patterns (e.g., AB, A+, curve/adaptive curve, headland, center-pivot, and more) helps match irregular boundaries, terraces, and long passes with season-to-season repeatability. Operator-centric HMI. With a large display (up to 12 inches on NX612) and smooth split-screen UI for guidance, ISOBUS widgets, and cameras, operators keep key information in view while working.

Application Control (SprayX100): Rich Features, Higher Efficiency

SprayX100 delivers accurate, uniform application - and scales further when paired with CHCNAV auto-steering.



Overlap detection with automatic boom on/off eliminates double-spraying.

Boundary detection automatically shuts off sections beyond field edges - no overspray, no misses.

Comprehensive alerts safeguard quality and speed: application-accuracy, pressure, low-volume, and overspeed alerts.

Team operation supports coordinated work across large fields. Fast expansion with guidance. SprayX100 integrates quickly with CHCNAV's auto-steering lineup for a simple, efficient path from guidance to application control.

Vision & Row Guidance Extensions



IS100 (Implement Guidance) uses the implement's actual position to correct drift, improving straightness and row-spacing accuracy on slopes and with towed implements.

HG100 (Row Guidance) improves harvester alignment in row crops for cleaner, more consistent passes. VG100 (Vision Guidance) applies AI-based crop-row recognition to generate dynamic, real-world guides for inter-row cultivation and spraying, helping avoid crop damage while maintaining optimal speed. OTA updates expand crop coverage over time.

Farm Management System (FMS): FarmMaster

FarmMaster connects field and office for traceable, data-driven decisions.



Visualized data management for farms, fields, guidance lines, and job results with full history and traceability.

Remote workflows to create, edit, and dispatch datasets to in-field terminals, improving on-site efficiency.

Plan-ahead operations via advance work plans and dataset preparation for better scheduling and coordination.

Data interoperability to synchronize records across multiple CHCNAV precision-ag products. Prescription maps (create, edit, upload, dispatch) streamline variable-rate operations.

PointSky High-Precision Service

PointSky is CHCNAV's satellite-based correction service designed to deliver high-accuracy positioning in supported regions, offering "arrive-and-work" flexibility. At this show, PointSky will be introduced as a service only; no on-site demo is planned.

"Precision agriculture is about repeatable accuracy, interoperability, and measurable efficiency," said the International Head of CHCNAV's Agricultural Product Line. "With ISOBUS depth, SteerReady compatibility, richer guidance patterns, tight links between guidance and application control, and FarmMaster FMS workflows, CHCNAV helps users achieve stable, repeatable performance across seasons and crops."

Exhibition: Agritechnica 2025

Date: November 9-15, 2025

Venue: Messegelände, 30521 Hannover, Germany

CHCNAV Booth: Hall 21, F16

Visit Hall 21, F16 to see integrated demos of NX610/NX612 with AgNav 5, SprayX100, IS100, HG100, and VG100, and speak with CHCNAV's technical and commercial teams.

About CHCNAV

CHCNAV (Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.) specializes in positioning, navigation, and intelligent control technologies for geospatial, precision agriculture, and machine control. Its portfolio spans high-precision GNSS, auto-steering and application-control platforms, industry software, and service networks. CHCNAV supports customers worldwide with reliable, open, high-performance systems that increase productivity, reduce total cost of ownership, and advance sustainable operations.

