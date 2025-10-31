Jobs, Skill Centres, MSME Parks, MSP Guarantee: 24 Promises In NDA's Bihar 'Sankalp Patra

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday officially released its joint manifesto -- the 'Sankalp Patra' -- in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The event, held at Hotel Maurya, brought together all key alliance partners on one stage -- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP national president J.P. Nadda, LJPRV chief Chirag Paswan, HAM patron Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM president Upendra Kushwaha -- symbolising the coalition's unity.

The 69-page manifesto outlines 24 promises made by the NDA bloc.

After releasing the manifesto, senior leaders Nitish Kumar, J.P. Nadda, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi departed for campaign events while Samrat Choudhary fielded media questions.

He emphasised that the 'Sankalp Patra' is not merely a list of promises but a document of trust, pledging that the NDA will lead Bihar out of backwardness and into an era of rapid growth.

The release of the NDA manifesto comes just days after the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) unveiled its own vision document on October 28, led by Tejashwi Yadav.

The NDA, contesting all 243 seats, has finalised its seat-sharing formula: BJP (101 seats), JD(U) (101), LJP (Ram Vilas) (29), HAM (6), and RLM (6).

Described as a roadmap for a“Developed Bihar”, the manifesto contains employment, women's empowerment, agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Employment & Economy:

The NDA has promised for creation of over one crore jobs and employment opportunities in five years, the launch of the developed Bihar Industrial Mission with an investment of Rs one lakh crore, the establishment of factories in every district, 10 new industrial parks, and modern projects such as IT, semiconductor, and defence corridors.

It has targeted to attract Rs 50 lakh crore in investment to make Bihar a global back-end hub and a new-age economy centre.

Women's empowerment:

Samrat Choudhary mentioned that the NDA leaders have pledged to make one crore women Lakhpati Didis, provide financial assistance up to Rs two lakh for women entrepreneurs, and launch Mission Crorepati to promote women's entrepreneurship.

Education sector:

As per the manifesto, Samrat Choudhary elaborated on the plan of the NDA in the education sector and provided free education from KG to PG for children from poor families, the establishment of model and residential schools, and modern skill labs in every district.

Farmers and rural development:

Choudhary mentioned that when the NDA would form the government after November 14, it would introduce Karpoori Thakur Kisan Samman Nidhi, offer farmers Rs 9,000 annually (Rs 3,000 per instalment), guarantee MSP for all crops, make a Rs one lakh crore investment in agricultural, infrastructure, and strengthen fisheries and dairy missions for rural growth.

Social justice & welfare:

The NDA has pledged Rs 10 lakh financial aid for EBC communities -- including Tanti, Nishad, Kewat, Bind, Nonia, Mallah, Teli, Kumhar, and Lohar. The formation of a high-level committee led by a retired Supreme Court judge to assess their socio-economic conditions.

The NDA has also pledged five guarantees for the poor people of Bihar, including 5-kg free ration, 125 units of free electricity to every household, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, 50 lakh pucca houses, and social security pension for all eligible citizens

Infrastructure and transport:

The NDA has mentioned in the manifesto to launch metro services in Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, and Bhagalpur within five years, and a flood resilience board for disaster-prone areas, integrating water conservation and fisheries.

Culture and faith:

The NDA leadership has pledged to the development of Maa Janaki Temple into a world-class spiritual site, with a new Sitapuram Spiritual City in Sitamarhi, the establishment of Sharda Sinha Art and Cultural University and Bihar Film City.