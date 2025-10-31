Thrilling Bouts Mark Wushu Event At 69th National School Games

Srinagar- The ongoing 69th National School Games in Wushu (U-17 Category) witnessed remarkable performances from young athletes across the country at Indoor Sports Complex here on Thursday.

Athletes from J&K have impressed one and all with their exceptional skill and competitive spirit.

In boys' 48 kg category, Mursaleen from J&K registered a win. In the 52 kg category, Kapish from J&K also got a win. The 65 kg category saw Suryansh from J&K take the win. In the 70 kg category, Arhan kept J&K in the hunt for a medal, while in the 75 kg category, Sajad from J&K impressed the audience with his strength and technique.

In the Girls Section, the results recorded were equally impressive. The 65 kg category witnessed remarkable bout from Rutba of J&K. In the 70 kg category, Jiya Manhas from J&K showcased great determination and sporting spirit.

As it stands, Mursaleen (48 kg), Kapish (52kg), Suryansh (65kg), Mohd. Harseeb (80 kg), Jiya Manhas (48 kg), Rutba (65 kg), Arham (70) and Sajjad have played exceptionally well in the respective weight categories while qualifying for the final bouts set to be played on Friday at Indoor Sports Complex Wazir Bagh.