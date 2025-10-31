Jammu Bags 72% Of Reservation Certificates In 2025, Kashmir At 28%

Representational Photo

Srinagar- In yet another revelation indicating gross regional disparity in reservation, the Jammu & Kashmir government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that Jammu region accounted for 71.8 % percent category certificates issued under different categories in 2025 and remaining 28. 2 percent quota certificates were issued in Kashmir.

In a written reply to question of MLA Handwara and Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, minister in-charge Social Welfare Sakina Ittoo revealed that 215863 certificates under Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Actual Line of Control, and International Border were issued from January 01, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

In this period, the minister revealed that 32671 applications for issuance of category certificates were rejected in J&K.

Of which 25354 applications were rejected in Jammu and 7317 in Kashmir, the minister added.

The minister admitted that asset criteria is the main reason for rejection of issuance of certificates in Kashmir Valley but added that no proposal is under consideration to relax/ amend rules governing it.