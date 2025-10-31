Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Save Time And Money During The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period


2025-10-31 02:18:14
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- It's Medicare annual enrollment period - the critical 10-week window when eligible individuals can change their plans. It is important people do their research every year, as picking the right plan can help beneficiaries save time, money, and even contribute to overall well-being. Many people let their coverage renew automatically, but comparing options can potentially save individuals more than $1,800 annually, including over $800 on prescription medications alone.

Whether someone is new to Medicare or needs to check if their existing plan is still the right one, it's crucial to understand the resources available online or through a licensed insurance agent.

Nationally recognized Medicare expert Whitney Stidom of eHealth helps navigate this year's enrollment season, which is being driven by significant plan changes and rising costs, and provide actionable tips for beneficiaries to select the right plan for them.

For more information, please visit .

Legal Disclaimer:
