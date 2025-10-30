403
Afghan-Pakistan Truce Bolstered By Qatar, Turkiye Mediation Efforts
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar, Turkiye, Afghanistan, and Pakistan held meetings in Istanbul from October 25 to 30, aimed at consolidating the ceasefire agreed upon by Afghanistan and Pakistan in Doha on October 18-19, under the mediation of Qatar and Turkiye. During the meetings, all parties agreed to maintain the ceasefire. Additional implementation mechanisms will be discussed and decided upon at a principal-level meeting to be held in Istanbul on November 6. The parties also agreed to establish a monitoring and verification mechanism to ensure the preservation of peace and to impose penalties on any violating party. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's appreciation to Turkiye for hosting the meetings and for its active efforts to consolidate the ceasefire through diplomatic channels.
