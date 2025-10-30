Associate Professor of History, University of Sydney

Cindy McCreery is a cultural historian whose current research focuses on the links between global royal families in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She is particularly interested in the overlap between royal tours and naval voyages, relationships between western and non-western royalty and subjects in the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean regions, as well as the role of material culture (objects including gifts), print culture (newspapers, engravings, photographs) in promoting but also critiquing monarchy, imperialism and the navy.

–present Associate Professor of History, University of Sydney

