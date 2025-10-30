MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the news on Facebook.

“From Rostov to Kamchatka: Partisans destroy enemy communications equipment on the territory of the aggressor state,” the Defense Intelligence stated.

In recent months, fires have been reported in the Republic of Adygea, the Rostov region, the Kamchatka region, and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Kremlin.

“Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within the aggressor state is growing,” the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

In Zaporizhzhia, victim toll increases to 15

As reported by Ukrinform, partisans blew up railway tracks and derailed a military trai carrying Russian invaders near the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.

