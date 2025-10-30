From Rostov To Kamchatka: DIU Shows How Partisans Destroy Cell Sites In Russia
“From Rostov to Kamchatka: Partisans destroy enemy communications equipment on the territory of the aggressor state,” the Defense Intelligence stated.
In recent months, fires have been reported in the Republic of Adygea, the Rostov region, the Kamchatka region, and the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Kremlin.
“Resistance to the criminal war against Ukraine within the aggressor state is growing,” the Defense Intelligence emphasized.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, victim toll increases to 15
As reported by Ukrinform, partisans blew up railway tracks and derailed a military trai carrying Russian invaders near the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Illustrative photo
