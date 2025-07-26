QNB Group Committed To Facilitating Access To Banking Services For Elderly, People With Special Needs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Within its efforts to promote financial inclusion, QNB Group continues to attach importance to the elderly and people with special needs by developing facilities and products designed to improve their access to banking services and enable them to perform their financial transactions with the highest levels of ease and security. QNB also launched initiatives to enable them unleash their potential as partners in development.

Since 2009, QNB has been one of the first financial institutions in the country to provide a range of banking services and products specifically designed for this segment of customers, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030 to achieve sustainable development and ensure a decent living.

The Group provides all banking facilities and services to the elderly and people with special needs in Qatar and across its international footprint in more than 28 countries across three continents.

This consideration reflects the Group's unwavering commitment to implementing Qatar Central Bank's Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Strategy, supporting financial inclusion and the goals of sustainable development.

It also aligns with Qatar Central Bank (QCB)' s directives to promote financial inclusion and provide access to financial products and services for all segments of society.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, said:“At QNB, we are committed to facilitating easy and convenient access to our banking services and products for the elderly and people with special needs. We are constantly developing the services we provide and training our employees on how to interact and communicate effectively with this segment of customers, adhering to the highest quality standards. We have also provided all necessary facilities and services through our branches and e- channels to offer them an exceptional banking experience. QNB Group is proud of its leading role in supporting this customer segment, integrating them into society, and developing an enabling work environment for Qataris with special needs.”

Heba Al-Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Communications, said: "QNB Group relentlessly supports the integration of the elderly and people with special needs into society, believing in their role as partners in development and reflecting our commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030. Through the continued improvement of our products and branches, we are committed to providing a leading banking experience that reflects the values of innovation and financial inclusion and enhances their digital financial skills."

Leading the Way to Support the Elderly

QNB Group has taken several leading steps to support the elderly, the most recent of which was the launch of special pensioner loan at the beginning of this year with a 0% interest rate and a value of up to QAR 300,000 for Qatari retirees, in cooperation with the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA). This comes as part of ongoing efforts to support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and to show gratitude to retirees who have served the country for many years and contributed to the development of its economy and society.

At the level of international branches and subsidiaries, the group offers its elderly customers a range of insurance products that meet the specific needs of this segment. These include the Al Rafiq Retirement programmed from QNB Egypt Life Insurance, a savings and investment package designed to help customers achieve financial stability during retirement.

The bank also has successful partnerships with several institutions and centers specializing in elderly care, such as the Center for Empowerment and Elderly Care (Ehsan), which QNB has been supporting since 2015. For example, the bank has provided a transportation means to facilitate the transportation of its employees and provide all services to the elderly in their homes, demonstrating its commitment to promoting the dignity and well-being of the elderly in Qatar and across its global network.

QNB's partnership with Ehsan continues, as the bank organizes numerous social responsibility initiatives, including the annual Ramadan Iftar, celebrating the noble human values and culture of charitable work that characterize the holy month.

A Banking Experience Designed for People with Special Needs

Since 2009, QNB Group has developed a range of advanced services and products, most notably equipping several ATMs with Braille keyboards and hearing aids to help blind customers withdraw and deposit funds easily and securely. QNB is the first bank in Qatar to launch a banking application in Braille, a unique initiative under the technical supervision and support of the Arab Federation for the Blind.

The bank has a fully trained team in the use of sign language to communicate effectively with hearing-impaired customers.

All bank branches have a dedicated entrance to facilitate wheelchair access, designated parking spaces for people with special needs, and signposts for people with visual impairments to guide them to specific paths upon contact. Emergency and evacuation exit commensurate to their needs are also provided, along with priority queuing at branches. These special facilities will be extended to all new and renovated branches.

QNB has equipped a number of its ATMs (5% of the total number of ATMs) with audio guidance system which provides a convenient and easy means for the visually and/or hearing impaired to interactively use and guide them through the transaction. Buttons on these machines are also labeled with Braille to guide users in completing transactions for visually impaired customers.

QNB is the first bank in Qatar and the Middle East to deploy ATMs with Bulk Cash Deposit service by Diebold Nixdorf, equipped with raised Braille dots to assist the visually impaired.

Since 2016, QNB becomes the first bank in Qatar to introduce the NCR Interactive Teller Machine, from NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), empowering blind and visually impaired users.

QNB became the first bank in Qatar and the Middle East to launch bulk cash deposit services on its ATMs after upgrading its network with a self-service device from Diebold Nixdor equipped with a Braille keyboard. QNB also equipped its interactive teller service, provided by NCR Corporation, a global leader in banking transactions, with guiding bumps on the keyboard to facilitate banking transactions for the blind and visually impaired.

The bank takes the needs of this segment of customers into consideration when designing various products to suit their capabilities and ensure they benefit from the latest technological developments, enhancing their financial independence.

Across its international branches, QNB Group continues to develop the best banking services to meet the special needs of its customers, starting with simplifying account opening procedures and providing customer service staff trained in sign language at all branches. QNB Egypt, for example, has developed banking services through its electronic channels, including the availability of screen readers on smartphones.

Specialized Training Programmes for Employees

The bank is keen to organize ongoing training programmes for its employees to enhance their communication skills in this field. This includes a sign language training course titled "Methods and Techniques of Effective Communication with the Deaf (Sign Language - Mother Tongue)" with the aim of improving the service provided to customers with special needs.

The bank also participated in an awareness course organized by the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities on dealing with people with disabilities and autism, with the participation of several other banks operating in the country. The training workshop aimed to improve methods of treating bank customers with intellectual disabilities and autism and to raise awareness among bank employees on how to provide services to people with disabilities.

Community partnerships and ongoing support

In implementation of its strategy to enhance the role of disabled people and integrate them into society across various sectors, QNB continues to support several programmes, including the "Empowering People with Special Needs Through Small Projects Programme" launched by the Department of the Elderly and People with Special Needs at the Ministry of Social Affairs. The bank's support for this initiative aligns with the Ministry's objectives to raise awareness of the important role this segment plays in achieving development, their ability to contribute and build their productive capacity.

A part pf its strategic partnerships this field, QNB recently launched an early intervention therapeutic programme within its strategic partnership with the Qatar Autism Society, to support children with autism spectrum disorder and their families, enabling them to begin their learning and integration journey from an early age.

This partnership supports the country's efforts to become an autism-friendly nation and promotes community awareness in line with QNV 2030.

Last year, the bank signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Qatar Autism Society to raise awareness and create an autism-friendly environment in Qatar.

The initiative contributes to enhancing the skills of children with autism and better integrating them into society, in line with QNV 2030. This partnership was launched through the implementation of several initiatives, including a visit to the Autism Parents Platform, with the participation of Ahmed Helmy, QNB Group's brand ambassador in the Middle East and North Africa.

This comes as part of its commitment to empowering children with autism and their families and building a more inclusive society.

The bank is also keen to support various sporting events for people with special needs. This included signing an exclusive partnership with the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) during the West Asia Goalball Championship - Ajman 2023, hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

This initiative came within the framework of the bank's commitment to supporting the country's efforts to empower people with special needs, especially the blind, support their mental and physical health, and enhance their mental skills.

The bank's social responsibility team also organizes a number of activities and events throughout the year, such as distributing Eid clothing and organizing various sports and artistic workshops and activities specifically for children.

Priority in Employing Qataris with Special Needs

QNB attaches special attention to people with special needs, ensuring their rehabilitation and integration into society, given the increasing number of graduates of rehabilitation programs entering the labor market.

Since 2012, QNB has been one of the first financial institutions in the country to prioritize the employment of this segment and provide job opportunities that match their capabilities.

In this context, the bank signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of Special Needs regarding the recruitment of candidates from this category, preparing them to work in an environment that suits their capabilities and potential, and developing training programs for them at the bank's training and development center.

This step contributed to harnessing their energies, honing their skills, helping them develop their capabilities, highlighting their role in society, and providing them with a decent life.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence, worldwide.