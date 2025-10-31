No Surprises But Big Wins In Spanish Copa Del Rey
Kike Garcia scored both goals in Espanyol's 2-1 win away to Atletic Lleida, which plays in the fourth tier of the Spanish game.
Kike opened the scoring with a second-minute penalty, but Lleida made it level just three minutes later thanks to Aldo One, although Kike restored Espanyol's lead on the stroke of halftime, with the top-flight side suffering a few nervous moments in the final minutes.
Levante needed a 91st-minute goal to avoid being taken into extra time against fourth-tier Orihuela in a seven-goal thriller, reports Xinhua.
Unai Elgezabal and Jose Luis Morales put Levante 2-0 up after 11 minutes and it looked easy for the top-flight side, but Javier Solsona's penalty got Orihuela back into the match.
Carlos Espi re-established Levante's two-goal lead in the 48th minute but Gonzalo Mirande pegged Levante back again just three minutes later, and Hector Ayodele sent the home fans wild when he made it 3-3 in the last minute, only for Espi to send Levante through with a 92nd-minute winner.
Celta Vigo eased into the second round with a 2-0 win away to lowly Puerto de Vega, who dug in to reach halftime with the score still 0-0, before Oscar Marcos and a Damien Rodriguez penalty early in the second half gave Celta a comfortable if uninspiring win.
Deportivo Alaves was quickly in control away to sixth-tier CD Getxo, with Mariano Diaz and Carlos Vicente putting the top-flight side 4-0 up by halftime.
Mariano completed his hat-trick in the second half, with Toni Martinez and Morcillo completing a 7-0 win.
Real Betis also had few problems with a 7-1 win away to Palma del Rio.
The second round of the Copa will be played between December 2 to 4.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment