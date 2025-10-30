MTN Partners With Knowroaming To Launch MTN Travel Esim, Offering Connectivity In 200+ Destinations

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lewes, Deleware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - MTN has partnered with global eSIM provider KnowRoaming to launch a travel solution that gives instant, borderless connectivity, redefining how South Africans stay connected abroad. MTN Travel eSIM, is a digital-first solution that gives customers instant, flexible access to mobile data in over 200 destinations worldwide.







MTN partners with KnowRoaming to launch MTN Travel eSIM

The collaboration brings together MTN's extensive reach with KnowRoaming's 15+ years of expertise in eSIM connectivity, delivering a service that makes staying connected abroad simpler, faster, and more cost-effective. Whether traveling for business or leisure, MTN Travel eSIM eliminates one of the most frustrating parts of travel: unreliable or expensive mobile data.

Seamless connectivity for travelers

With MTN Travel eSIM, customers no longer need to buy or swap physical SIM cards when they travel. Instead, a digital SIM profile can be downloaded directly to their device and activated within minutes. Once installed, the eSIM remains on the device, making it easy to add or top up data plans as needed.

This eliminates the hassle of hunting for local SIM cards on arrival, while ensuring reliable access to affordable data. From quick business trips to long adventures, travelers can choose from global, regional, or country-specific plans that activate instantly, meaning no airport queues, no SIM swaps.

"This partnership unlocks a new level of freedom and convenience for travelers across South Africa," said Mark Collie, CEO of KnowRoaming. "By combining MTN's reach and KnowRoaming's expertise, we're ensuring travelers can access affordable, reliable data wherever their journey takes them."

At the heart of the MTN and KnowRoaming partnership is a commitment to convenience, flexibility, and transparency, principles that reflect the evolving expectations of today's connected traveler.

Convenience means eliminating friction, with instant eSIM activation that ensures seamless connectivity the moment a customer arrives in a new destination.

Flexibility recognizes that travel is not one-size-fits-all, offering a spectrum of fixed and unlimited plans tailored to everything from short business trips to extended international stays.

Transparency underscores the importance of trust, with clear prepaid pricing that removes uncertainty and reinforces confidence in the digital travel experience.

Together, these pillars set a new benchmark for how global connectivity should work: simple, adaptable, and reliable.

"Connectivity should be simple and borderless," said Jason Probert, MTN's General Manager, Digital Services. "Through this partnership with KnowRoaming, we're making it easier for our travellers to stay connected across the world, while also placing South Africa at the centre of eSIM adoption."

Positioned for growth

The global demand for eSIMs is accelerating, with GSMA predicting that more than half of all smartphones shipped by 2030 will be eSIM-enabled. By partnering with KnowRoaming, MTN is ensuring it can meet demand, while empowering customers with more choice and control over their connectivity.

Available to both MTN and non-MTN customers, MTN Travel eSIM reflects a shared commitment to innovation and customer-first solutions, positioning MTN as a leader in next-generation mobile connectivity across South Africa and beyond.

About KnowRoaming

KnowRoaming is a global travel eSIM provider with over 15 years of experience delivering seamless connectivity to travelers in more than 200 destinations. Known for its customer-first approach and reliable technology, KnowRoaming simplifies mobile data access through flexible eSIM plans.