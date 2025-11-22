Air India Reinstates Codeshare Agreement With Air Canada After 5 Years - Passengers To Benefit On 6 New Routes

MENAFN - Live Mint) Air India on Saturday announced it had reinstated its codeshare agreement with Air Canada after five years.

Air India's codeshare agreement with Air Canada was suspended in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The codeshare agreement with Air Canada will enable Air India to offer passengers access to six points across Canada beyond its gateways at Vancouver and London (Heathrow).

With a codeshare partnership, passengers can travel on a single ticket on different flights. In such deals, airlines to sell seats on each other's flights, helping them to fly a wide range of destinations.

Air India's codeshare agreement with Air Canada will be effective from December 2, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

Air Canada confirmed the agreement in a post on X.

“Starting December 2, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, we will reinstate our codeshare agreement with Star Alliance member Air India, offering more convenient travel options between Canada and India, and providing smoother connections and an expanded network for customers,” Air Canada said in a post on X.

Air India-Air Canada codeshare: What are the routes?

The codeshare agreement will allow Air India to place its 'AI' designator code on Air Canada-operated flights on the following routes:



From Vancouver to: Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montréal and Halifax From London Heathrow to: Vancouver and Calgary

Reciprocally, Air Canada customers will benefit from seamless domestic India connectivity to Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kochi via Delhi, and to Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow), Air India said.

Air India-Air Canada agreement

“More than two million people travel between India and Canada every year, as families reunite, students pursue their dreams, and businesses build for tomorrow. The reinstatement of our partnership with Air Canada eases journeys for thousands of them every day moving forward,” Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

“As a proud Star Alliance member airline, Air India remains committed to the alliance's purpose of delivering seamless journeys across the globe,” Wilson added.

Customers with itineraries combining flights operated by Air India and Air Canada can travel on a single ticket and benefit from a unified baggage allowance.

Frequent flyers can continue to earn and redeem points/ miles on both airlines, and elite status holders of Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme continue to enjoy Star Alliance Gold benefits with Air Canada-operated flights, including priority services, extra baggage allowance, and complimentary airport lounge access.

For now, it is Air India's only codeshare partnership with a North American carrier.

During the pandemic, then government-owned Air India had suspended codeshare partnerships with all carriers.