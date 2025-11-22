PM Modi Meets Mark Carney, Albanese Announces Australia-Canada-India Technology & Innovation Partnership

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with Canada's PM Mark Carney and Australia's Anthony Albanese in Johannesburg, and termed it 'a new trilateral technology and innovation partnership'

“Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr. Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today,” said PM Modi in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that the initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI.

“We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations.”