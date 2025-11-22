Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Govt Declares 25 November As Public Holiday To Mark Shaheedi Diwas Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Delhi Govt Declares 25 November As Public Holiday To Mark Shaheedi Diwas Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib


2025-11-22 08:09:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Government has declared 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said in a post on social media.

“The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji. May Guru Sahib's timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead,” stated the Delhi CM.

MENAFN22112025007365015876ID1110382668



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search