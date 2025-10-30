Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Announces 1-For-113 Reverse Stock Split Effective Nov. 3, 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, will implement a 1-for-113 reverse stock split of its common stock effective at the opening of trading on Nov. 3, 2025. The stock will continue trading under the symbol ADTX. Following the split, every 113 shares of issued and outstanding common stock will convert into one share, rounding up fractional shares. The move, approved by stockholders on Sept. 23, 2025, is intended to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates four programs focused on autoimmunity, cancer and early diseases detection, infectious diseases and women's health.

