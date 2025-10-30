Samuel Jesse Cox
- Postdoctoral Fellow and Visiting Lecturer in English Literature, University of Tübingen
Dr. Samuel J. Cox is a postdoctoral fellow and visiting lecturer at the University of Tübingen, Germany and a visiting research fellow at the University of Adelaide. He has a forthcoming monograph with Routledge entitled Dust Country: Australian Literature in the Age of the Anthropocene. He completed his PhD on Australian literature at the University of Adelaide in 2023. His research interests centre on Australian literature, the environmental humanities, material poetics, literature of the South, English literature, American literature, modernism and postmodernism. Samuel's scholarly essays have won the A.D. Hope Award, ALS's PhD Essay Prize and been published across a range of scholarly and literary journals.Experience
- 2025–present Postdoctoral Fellow and Visiting Lecturer, University of Tübingen 2025–present Research fellow, University of Adelaide
- 2023 University of Adelaide, Doctor of Philosophy, English Studies
