403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
T-Roc impresses at a special test drive event by Volkswagen Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC)
Muscat: Volkswagen Oman, represented by Premium Motors, recently brought together a select group of T-Roc owners for a unique test drive experience that blended the thrill of driving with an exclusive social gathering. The event began at the Volkswagen showroom, where guests received a warm welcome and a preview of the latest T-Roc. They then set off in their own T-Roc vehicles on a scenic drive to Cliff Deck at Muscat Bay. Upon arrival, guests were invited to test drive the latest Volkswagen models of their choice — including the newest T-Roc, the iconic Golf GTI, and the all-new Tiguan — offering them a firsthand experience of the brand’s most recent innovations. The gathering was designed to showcase the vehicles and let participants experience them in a relaxed, real-world setting...
From the moment they arrived, guests were eager to see how the new T-Roc had evolved. Once on the road, the vehicle’s smooth performance and confident handling quickly wins over those behind the wheel. The latest T-Roc is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it offers a dynamic yet refined drive, equally suited to city streets and open highways.
Once the group arrived at Cliff Deck restaurant at Muscat Bay, they were treated to refreshments and casual conversations with fellow guests and Volkswagen representatives. The car remained the centre of attention as attendees explored its interior and discussed features that caught their attention. After the refreshments, guests had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and test drive the new T-Roc, experiencing its latest upgrades first-hand. In addition to the T-Roc, a full lineup of Volkswagen models was available for test drives, including the Tiguan, Touareg, Teramont, Golf GTI, and the high-performance Golf R—giving attendees a comprehensive experience of Volkswagen’s versatile and dynamic range.
A guest commented that the drive felt smooth and controlled and said the T-Roc gave the sense of being light but powerful at the same time. Others noted how quiet the cabin remained, even at higher speeds, and appreciated the sense of stability the vehicle offered throughout the route.
The T-Roc offers a well-finished, tech-forward cabin with ergonomic seating and a clean, modern layout. Many were impressed by the Digital Cockpit, which comes with a 8-inch display that can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch version in higher trims. It presents all essential driving information clearly and can be customised based on individual preferences.
The T-Roc also supports App-Connect, which allows seamless smartphone pairing through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or MirrorLink. For those who appreciate high-quality sound, the optional BeatsAudio system with 300 watts of output was a popular highlight. A few guests took the time to explore the different personalisation options, including vibrant exterior colours and wheel designs that give each model a distinctive look.
Comfort and safety were recurring themes in the feedback received. The ergoActive seats, available in select variants, offer exceptional lumbar support and can even be fitted with a massage function. Several attendees praised the ease of parking, assisted by features such as front and rear parking sensors and Park Assist. For those looking for additional safety, higher trims include systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Travel Assist.
“The T-Roc is designed for people who want more from their vehicle without stepping into something too large or too complicated,” said Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors. “This test drive was about more than just showing the car. It was about letting potential owners experience how well it blends everyday practicality with premium design and technology.”
The vehicle also stands out visually, with bold styling that includes a wide front grille, LED headlights, and a coupe-inspired silhouette. Despite being compact, the T-Roc has a commanding road presence that reflects its confident performance.
As the event concluded, guests left with a genuine impression of what life with the T-Roc could be like. Whether it was the intuitive technology, refined comfort, or strong road presence, the car made a memorable impact on everyone who attended.
The customers also got to experience the newest ranges from Volkswagen which are the new Golf and the new Tiguan.
Muscat: Volkswagen Oman, represented by Premium Motors, recently brought together a select group of T-Roc owners for a unique test drive experience that blended the thrill of driving with an exclusive social gathering. The event began at the Volkswagen showroom, where guests received a warm welcome and a preview of the latest T-Roc. They then set off in their own T-Roc vehicles on a scenic drive to Cliff Deck at Muscat Bay. Upon arrival, guests were invited to test drive the latest Volkswagen models of their choice — including the newest T-Roc, the iconic Golf GTI, and the all-new Tiguan — offering them a firsthand experience of the brand’s most recent innovations. The gathering was designed to showcase the vehicles and let participants experience them in a relaxed, real-world setting...
From the moment they arrived, guests were eager to see how the new T-Roc had evolved. Once on the road, the vehicle’s smooth performance and confident handling quickly wins over those behind the wheel. The latest T-Roc is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm torque. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it offers a dynamic yet refined drive, equally suited to city streets and open highways.
Once the group arrived at Cliff Deck restaurant at Muscat Bay, they were treated to refreshments and casual conversations with fellow guests and Volkswagen representatives. The car remained the centre of attention as attendees explored its interior and discussed features that caught their attention. After the refreshments, guests had the opportunity to get behind the wheel and test drive the new T-Roc, experiencing its latest upgrades first-hand. In addition to the T-Roc, a full lineup of Volkswagen models was available for test drives, including the Tiguan, Touareg, Teramont, Golf GTI, and the high-performance Golf R—giving attendees a comprehensive experience of Volkswagen’s versatile and dynamic range.
A guest commented that the drive felt smooth and controlled and said the T-Roc gave the sense of being light but powerful at the same time. Others noted how quiet the cabin remained, even at higher speeds, and appreciated the sense of stability the vehicle offered throughout the route.
The T-Roc offers a well-finished, tech-forward cabin with ergonomic seating and a clean, modern layout. Many were impressed by the Digital Cockpit, which comes with a 8-inch display that can be upgraded to a 10.25-inch version in higher trims. It presents all essential driving information clearly and can be customised based on individual preferences.
The T-Roc also supports App-Connect, which allows seamless smartphone pairing through Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or MirrorLink. For those who appreciate high-quality sound, the optional BeatsAudio system with 300 watts of output was a popular highlight. A few guests took the time to explore the different personalisation options, including vibrant exterior colours and wheel designs that give each model a distinctive look.
Comfort and safety were recurring themes in the feedback received. The ergoActive seats, available in select variants, offer exceptional lumbar support and can even be fitted with a massage function. Several attendees praised the ease of parking, assisted by features such as front and rear parking sensors and Park Assist. For those looking for additional safety, higher trims include systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Travel Assist.
“The T-Roc is designed for people who want more from their vehicle without stepping into something too large or too complicated,” said Christian Nehme, General Manager of Premium Motors. “This test drive was about more than just showing the car. It was about letting potential owners experience how well it blends everyday practicality with premium design and technology.”
The vehicle also stands out visually, with bold styling that includes a wide front grille, LED headlights, and a coupe-inspired silhouette. Despite being compact, the T-Roc has a commanding road presence that reflects its confident performance.
As the event concluded, guests left with a genuine impression of what life with the T-Roc could be like. Whether it was the intuitive technology, refined comfort, or strong road presence, the car made a memorable impact on everyone who attended.
The customers also got to experience the newest ranges from Volkswagen which are the new Golf and the new Tiguan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment