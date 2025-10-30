403
Trump says Xi agreed to work with US to end Ukrainian war
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington and Beijing have agreed to “work together” toward finding a settlement for the Ukraine conflict, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.
Speaking aboard Air Force One as he departed South Korea, Trump said that the issue of Ukraine was a key topic during their talks. “Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we are both going to work together to see if we can get something done,” he stated.
The US leader added that both sides recognized the intensity of the ongoing conflict, saying, “We agree that the sides are locked in fighting and sometimes you gotta let them fight, I guess.” He continued, “But [Xi is] going to help us, and we are going to work together on Ukraine. Not a lot more we can do.”
Trump also clarified that he did not urge Xi to halt China’s purchases of Russian oil, despite indicating prior to the meeting that he might raise the issue.
During remarks in Busan, Xi called for deeper cooperation between the two powers, emphasizing that they should “work together to accomplish more great and concrete things for the good of their two countries and the whole world.”
He stressed that as major global players, “China and the US can jointly shoulder their responsibility as major countries,” and noted Trump’s “very enthusiastic” approach to resolving international disputes.
Xi reiterated China’s consistent position on Ukraine, maintaining that Beijing supports peace talks as the preferred path to resolution. He previously remarked that “complex problems have no simple solutions,” underscoring the difficulty of achieving a lasting settlement.
