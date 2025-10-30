Enrique Iglesias Rocks Mumbai Concert With Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh And Others In Attendance

Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance at his Mumbai concert, marking his grand return to India after 13 years. The global pop icon greeted thousands of fans with a warm "Namaste," winning hearts as he performed on Day 1 of his two-day concert series at the MMRDA Grounds.

Enrique got the audience grooving and singing along to his classic hits. The Spanish singer could be seen warmly greeting the crowd with folded hands, drawing cheers from thousands of adoring fans. Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik and Disha Parmar, were among several stars who attended global pop icon Enrique Iglesias' concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on October 29. The event marked the Spanish singer's much-anticipated return to India after 13 years and drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 25,000 fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul shared the glimpses from the memorable concert. In the pictures, she can be seen grooving to the music with Jackky Bhagnani. Dressed in an all-black casual look with his signature cap, Iglesias performed several of his chart-topping hits, including 'Subeme La Radio', 'Freak', 'Chasing The Sun', 'Be With You', 'Heartbeat', 'Duele el Corazon' and his breakthrough single 'Bailamos'. He captivated the audience with the rendition of songs like 'Me Pase' 'El Perdon', 'Cuando Me Enamoro', and timeless classics such as 'I Like How It Feels', 'Bailando' 'Tired Of Being Sorry', 'Ring My Bells', 'Takin' Back My Love', 'Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)', 'Hero' and 'Escape'. The grand finale, featuring 'I Like It' was unforgettable as hundreds of white balloons with his initials (EI) filled the sky amid fireworks. Other celebrities spotted at the star-studded event included Abhinav Shukla, Tina Dutta, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Sonal Chauhan, Tanisha Mukherjee, Jai Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, Orry Awatramani, Pragya Jaiswal and Shriya Saran.

Many were seen dancing, singing along, and capturing unforgettable moments on their phones as Iglesias brought his signature passion and energy. The two-day concert series is promoted and produced by EVA Live.

About The Event

This event featured a high-energy, 90-minute set comprising 19 chart-topping hits and fan favourites spanning his illustrious career, marking his debut performance in Mumbai, as per the press release.

Supporting acts included Jonita Gandhi, the talented Indo-Canadian singer and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers, who entertained the crowd with their thrilling performance.

The Spanish superstar greeted the Mumbai crowd warmly and quickly established a connection with fans spanning multiple generations. Fans from cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Kolkata and Chandigarh had travelled to Mumbai to be part of the event, showcasing Iglesias' widespread popularity in India.

The second day of the concert, scheduled for October 30, is expected to draw an even larger audience of around 30,000 people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)