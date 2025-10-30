Sadhguru Backs Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram, Calls Out Online Trolls Over Ramayana Read On

As the buzz around Ramayana grows stronger, Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Ram has divided opinions online. While many are excited to see him in a mythological role for the first time, a section of social media users continues to question whether the actor is“fit” to portray such a revered character. Amidst the debate, spiritual leader Sadhguru has come forward to defend the actor, calling the criticism“unfair.”

Sadhguru Defends Ranbir Kapoor's Casting

During a conversation with the film's producer Namit Malhotra, Sadhguru addressed the ongoing backlash. He stated,“It's an unfair judgment of an actor because he acted in some way in the past. You can't expect him to become Ram. Tomorrow in another movie, he may act as Ravana.” His remarks came after Namit noted how people were“pulling out things from the past” to question Ranbir's suitability for the divine role.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has been under the spotlight since its announcement, with Ranbir essaying the role of Lord Ram and Yash reportedly portraying Ravana.

Yash's Casting as Ravana Also in Focus

While addressing the film, Sadhguru also praised Yash, calling him“a handsome man.” Namit Malhotra added,“Yash is a very handsome and talented superstar. We want to show all shades of Ravan, his devotion, his depth, which only Yash can do.” The makers are reportedly aiming to balance mythological authenticity with cinematic grandeur.

Ranbir Adopts a Sattvic Lifestyle for His Role

Reports suggest that Ranbir has undergone significant lifestyle changes to embody Lord Ram's spiritual essence. The actor has given up alcohol, turned vegetarian, and follows a strict sattvic diet along with early morning workouts and meditation routines. These changes are said to help him fully immerse himself into the divine persona for Ramayana, which is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema.