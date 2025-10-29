Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director And CEO

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) announced the appointment of Ms. Kerrie Matthews as Managing Director and CEO, effective 29 October 2025. The Board views the appointment as a natural progression given Ms. Matthews' successful execution of the Company's U.S. mine-to-metal strategy, including the demonstration of the first U.S. antimony metal ingot in decades and the immediate transition toward pilot-scale production in the United States.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Kerrie Matthews appointed as Managing Director & CEO, reflecting the Board's confidence in her leadership through Locksley's recent U.S. mine-to-metal milestones

- Under Ms. Matthews' leadership, Locksley recently produced the first wholly American-made antimony ingot in decades, successfully validating a fully domestic U.S. supply chain

- The promotion aligns the Company's leadership structure with its near-term commercial priorities: pilot-scale development, securing non-dilutive government funding and advancing critical offtake agreements

- The Board considers this an appropriate progression in recognition of her proven execution capability and contribution to the Company's strategic growth

- GreenMet continues advising the Company on U.S. permitting, federal funding pathways and defense-sector engagement

Mr. Steve Woodham has resigned as a Director of the Company, to pursue other business interests. The Board acknowledges Mr. Woodham's pivotal role in the Company's early strategic progress and expresses sincere appreciation for his commitment during this critical phase of development.

Patrick Burke, Chairman, commented:

"Since joining the Company as Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Matthews has delivered tangible milestones that de-risk our U.S. strategy and set Locksley up for commercial engagement.

Elevating her to Managing Director aligns our leadership structure with the clear near-term priorities of pilot-scale development, securing government programs, and achieving offtake readiness.

The Board thanks Steve Woodham for his commitment and valuable contribution to Locksley Resources. His insights and experience have played an important role in the Company's progress, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director & CEO, commented:

"I'm honoured to step into the role of Managing Director at such an exciting time for Locksley. The U.S antimony market is undergoing a fundamental reset, with government funding, defense stockpiling and private sector demand all converging to rebuild a secure, domestic supply chain. Our progress at the Mojave Project, together with trusted U.S partners like Hazen Research, GreenMet and Rice University, puts Locksley at the centre of that transformation.

Delivering the first 100% American-made ingot in decades proved what's possible when focus and capability are aligned. I am excited by the momentum we're building toward pilot-scale production and the opportunity to establish Locksley as a cornerstone supply of critical minerals for the U.S."

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">









Kerrie Matthews Chief Executive Officer Locksley Resources Limited T: +61 8 9481 0389...