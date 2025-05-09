403
Amir Congratulates New Pope Of Vatican
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, on the occasion of his election as Pope of the Vatican. His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani also sent cables of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.
