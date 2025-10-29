Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market Projected To Reach $1.96 Billion With 10.8% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market Through 2025?

The market size for automated poultry egg collection has seen swift expansion in recent years. The market is predicted to increase from $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.30 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The expansion during the historic period was influenced by factors such as a shortage of labor in poultry farms, a surge in demand for agricultural automation, an increase in egg production in large farms, escalated biosecurity apprehensions, and growing operational expenses associated with manual collection.

There's an expectation of swift expansion for the robotic poultry egg collection market over the coming years. By 2029, it is estimated to reach a volume of $1.97 billion, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This surge in the forecast period is due to factors such as the rising demand for consistent egg quality, the adoption of smart farming technologies, the amplified emphasis on farm cleanliness, increased investment in agritech robotics, and the overall increase in the global poultry population. The prediction period also foresees significant trends such as progress in robotic gripper technology, advancement in egg detection vision systems, invention of autonomous mobile devices, enhancement in gentle handling tactics, and the introduction of AI-powered collection analytics.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market?

Advancements in the field of agricultural modernization are predicted to stimulate the expansion of the robotic poultry egg collection industry. Agricultural modernization involves the uptake of cutting-edge technologies and innovative procedures to augment productivity, efficiency, and sustainability in farming. The influx of investments in this sector is a result of an increasing demand to enhance harvest yields and ensure the provision of food for a steadily growing global population. Investing in agricultural modernization aids robotic poultry egg collection by allowing for automation that curtails labor expenses, decreases egg damage, and boosts overall farm performance. As an illustration, in January 2024, NFU Mutual, a UK-based financial and insurance services company, noted that nearly 20% of farmers in 2023 had invested or planned to invest in agritech solutions, exhibiting a considerable rise from 13% in the previous year. Therefore, the amplification of investments in agricultural modernization is stimulating the expansion of the robotic poultry egg collection market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market In The Future?

In the booming market for robotic poultry egg collection, prominent companies are concentrating on the invention and improvement of advanced technologies like the smart egg flow control systems. These systems are designed to increase the efficiency of egg collection, reduce egg damage, and improve the coordination between multiple barns. The automated technology of smart egg flow control systems keeps track of egg counts and adjusts the speed and timing of egg conveyor belts to promote a flawless and efficient egg collection process. For example, Hotraco Agri B.V., a company based in the Netherlands, unveiled the Fortica CEC (Central Egg Collection) Controller in January 2024. The Fortica CEC supports automated egg collection from several barns by managing the conveyor belts according to the real-time egg count. Its function prevents system overload, slims down egg damage, and offers smooth inclusion in current poultry house automation systems. This invention aids in boosting business performance and lessens the reliance on manual labor in the egg collection process.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market

The robotic poultry egg collection market covered in this report is segmented as

1) Product Type: Fully Automated Systems, Semi-Automated Systems

2) By Technology: Conveyor-Based, Robotic Arm-Based, Mobile Robot-Based, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Broiler Farms, Layer Farms, Breeder Farms, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial Poultry Farms, Small-Scale Farms, Research Institutes

Subsegment:

1) By Fully Automated Systems: Conveyor Belt-Based Systems, Robotic Arm Collection Systems, Vision-Guided Sorting Systems, Smart Flow Control Systems

2) By Semi-Automated Systems: Manual-Assisted Conveyor Systems, Portable Egg Collection Units, Semi-Automated Sorting Machines, Barn-Specific Collection Modules

Global Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Market - Regional Insights

In the Robotic Poultry Egg Collection Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the top region in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand the most rapidly over the forecasted period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

