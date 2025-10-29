Bo Grebitus Brings Tahoes Past To Life In Touching History Rediscovering Tahoe Citys Hidden Waterfront

Creating a“fun” history book can be a tall order, but author Bo Grebitus has achieved just that with Touching History: Rediscovering Tahoe City's Hidden Waterfront. In an era when schools are teaching less American history, Bo has found a creative way to rekindle curiosity and connection to the past.

By blending vintage photography with modern technology, Bo takes readers on a captivating journey through time. Drawing from his personal collection of historical photographs of Lake Tahoe, he meticulously located the exact spots where early photographers once stood. After retaking each scene in the present day, he digitally merged the two into what he calls his“History-Meld” images-placing figures and structures from the past back into their original locations. The result is a breathtaking visual experience that allows readers to“walk the waterfront” and see how Tahoe City has evolved over the past century and a half.

Each page offers not only visual storytelling but also insightful commentary that helps readers feel the weight and wonder of standing where pioneers once stood. The book transforms black-and-white photographs into living history-an experience that has inspired many to visit the area and quite literally“touch a little history.”







About the Author

A native Californian, Bo descends from the pioneer Dodson and Breuner families who settled in the state during the 1850s. He spent much of his youth exploring the Lake Tahoe Basin, where his fascination with local history and photography first began. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Bo enjoyed a thirty-year career in his family's Sacramento retail business before transitioning into real estate inspection.

Today, he volunteers with the Gatekeeper's Museum in Tahoe City and continues to hike, research, and photograph the Sierra region-often driving his 1946 Willy's Jeep in pursuit of new historical discoveries.

Continuing the Journey

Bo has also authored Touching History II, which expands the photo-tour concept to cover the entire Tahoe Basin. His ongoing mission is to spark pride in local heritage and remind readers how far communities have come-building bridges, trains, and towns out of raw perseverance and vision.

“When you stand in the same place as a pioneer or look upon the spot where an old steamer once docked,” Bo says,“history becomes real. It's no longer a photograph-it's part of you.”

Book Availability

Touching History: Rediscovering Tahoe City's Hidden Waterfront is available through major online retailers and select local bookstores. Readers are invited to rediscover the stories, struggles, and triumphs that shaped Tahoe City-and to experience what it truly means to“touch history.”

Global Book Network - Bo Grebitus, author of Touching History