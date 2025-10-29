Fresh Tech Maid Launches Hocl Disinfection Service For Health-Conscious Chicago Homes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Fresh Tech Maid, a leading Chicago home-cleaning company, today announced the rollout of its HOCl Disinfection Service, adding a gentle, fragrance-free disinfection option to its award-winning cleaning programs. The new service uses hypochlorous acid (HOCl)-a World Health Organization (WHO)–recommended disinfectant known for being the safest, healthiest, and most effective method to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria while remaining completely safe for humans, pets, and the environment.

“Clients kept asking for a disinfection approach that aligns with everyday living-something that feels cleaner without the trade-offs,” said Wells Ye, owner of Fresh Tech Maid.“Our HOCl service is an answer to that: a focused, careful application that supports peace of mind while keeping homes comfortable for kids, pets, and work-from-home schedules.”

What the HOCl Disinfection Service Includes

1) Targeted high-touch focus: Door handles, light switches, faucets, appliance handles, railings, and commonly used surfaces receive special attention.

2) Residue-light, fragrance-free experience: Leaves spaces feeling fresh and safe without harsh chemical residue or lingering odors.

3) Add-on or standalone: Available as an add-on to deep cleans, move-in/move-out cleans, and maintenance visits-or scheduled as a standalone disinfection for high-traffic zones.

4) Calm, quiet delivery: Technicians apply HOCl with low-noise sprayers to respect meetings, naps, and study time at home.

Why HOCl?

HOCl (hypochlorous acid) is produced through an electrolysis process that combines salt, water, and electricity.

It is widely used in:

a) Healthcare settings - for wound care and hospital-grade disinfection

b)Childcare centers and schools - for safe surface sanitation

c) Food preparation and hospitality - to disinfect kitchens and dining areas without chemical hazards

d) Home environments - for safe cleaning around children, elderly family members, and pets

Recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), HOCl is trusted worldwide as one of the most effective and non-toxic disinfectants. Its only by-products are water and a trace of salt, leaving no harmful residues.

Fresh Tech Maid's method emphasizes precision, ventilation, and proper contact time-the three factors that make HOCl disinfection both powerful and safe.

Designed for Real Life in Chicago

From high-rise condos to suburban homes in Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Palatine, this service meets real household needs:

i) Pre-holiday hosting and post-event resets

ii) Post-travel and back-to-school disinfection

iii) New-baby homecomings

iv) Weekly upkeep for families and pet owners

“Our clients want the highest standard of hygiene without introducing harsh chemicals,” added Wells Ye.“HOCl makes that possible-it's science-backed, safe for daily life, and genuinely effective.”

How to Book

Clients can select the HOCl Disinfection Service during online checkout or request it when speaking with Fresh Tech Maid's scheduling team.

For more details, visit FreshTechMaids or call 847-392-0888.

About Fresh Tech Maid

Fresh Tech Maid is a Chicago-based home-cleaning company known for rigorous technician training, thoughtful scheduling, and a calm, low-disruption cleaning style that fits modern family and work-from-home life.

Services include recurring maintenance cleans, deep cleans, and move-in/move-out packages-now with an optional HOCl Disinfection add-on for complete peace of mind.