Cytek® Biosciences Deepens Commitment To Expanding Access To Flow Cytometry

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the reduction of various government grant programs and global economic challenges that have tightened research funding, Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) is taking steps to ensure critical scientific research can continue. Joining the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry's (ISAC ) mission to advance global availability and adoption of cytometry technology and empower scientists, Cytek has launched a two-part research support initiative to make cell analysis more accessible.

ISAC President Jessica P. Houston commended these initiatives.“Cytek's commitment to expanding access to advanced cytometry is a vital contribution to global public health. By supporting under-resourced labs, they're helping ensure that essential research can continue – regardless of geography or funding. I applaud this meaningful step toward greater scientific equity.”

As the first phase of this initiative, Cytek is awarding a three-laser Cytek Northern Lights TM flow cytometer. This easy-to-use, flexible, and affordable full spectrum flow cytometer incorporates Cytek's powerful Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology, enabling a wide array of assays on one instrument. The Cytek Northern LightsTM system delivers high-quality data quickly, making advanced performance attainable for everyday research applications.

“What sets Cytek apart is not just the instruments we build, but how we engage with the scientific community,” said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences.“Our employees share a passion for advancing discovery, and that inspires us to support research through initiatives like this. Together, we are helping shape an industry where innovation is measured not only by patents or features but by the real impact on science worldwide.”

In the second phase of the initiative, Cytek plans to launch a grant program to fund eligible research projects, with applications assessed through a transparent, merit-based process overseen by the company's scientific advisory board. The grant program is expected to debut in conjunction with CYTO 2026, with full details to be shared at that time.

These initiatives build on an ongoing collaboration between Cytek and ISAC to expand access to advanced cytometry tools worldwide. Earlier this year, the organizations partnered to donate a Cytek Northern LightsTM flow cytometer to the Laboratory of Molecular Biology and Cytogenetics at Hospital Dr. Arturo Oñativia in Salta, Argentina. With support from both ISAC and Cytek, the instrument is enabling high-parameter immune monitoring and translational research, strengthening scientific capabilities in the region. The donation exemplifies how collaboration can empower scientists in underserved communities and advance the field of cytometry globally.

Cytek is committed to democratizing access to flow cytometry, empowering every lab, regardless of budget, size, or location, with the tools and support to unlock cellular insights that drive progress in health, science, and society.

“By pairing world-class instrumentation with community engagement and support programs, Cytek is helping to ensure that the benefits of innovation reach the entire scientific community,” Jiang added.“We are committed to supporting research that advances science for everyone.”

About the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC)

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with a mission to foster an inclusive, multidisciplinary, international community in the field of single-cell analysis. Focusing on flow and image cytometry, automated microscopy, and high-content screening, ISAC champions technological innovation and the development of professionals in these domains. With a vision centered on advancing cytometry, ISAC addresses key challenges in single-bioparticle analysis. As a collaborative hub, ISAC facilitates the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and educational opportunities, uniting academicians, industry professionals, researchers, and students. To discover more about ISAC's contributions to the world of cytometry or to explore the benefits of membership, please visit .

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum ProfilingTM (FSP®) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's platform includes: its core FSP instruments, the Cytek AuroraTM, Northern LightsTM, Cytek AuroraTM CS and Cytek AuroraTM Evo systems; the Cytek OrionTM reagent cocktail preparation system; the Enhanced Small ParticleTM (ESPTM) detection technology; the flow cytometers and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at .

No purchase necessary to enter or win. The instrument award is open only to institutions, organizations, and business entities that are eligible to participate through an authorized representative over the age of 18 who is a legal resident of the United States or Canada.

