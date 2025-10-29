Sangram Singh Gears Up For MMA Return Against Hakim Trabelsi In Europe

Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and Fit India Icon Sangram Singh, known for his relentless spirit and disciplined approach to fitness, is preparing to return to the global MMA arena as he steps into the cage at the upcoming Levels Fight League in Europe. The celebrated Indian athlete will face Tunisian fighter Hakim Trabelsi in what is expected to be a high-intensity and competitive encounter.

Sangram Singh on His MMA Return

Reflecting on his transition into mixed martial arts and the motivation driving his return to international combat, Sangram shared the story behind his renewed focus. "MMA is one of the toughest sports in the world. When I played my first match in Dubai, my nephews and friends encouraged me to take up MMA professionally. Now I am taking on Hakim Trabelsi, who is 13 years younger, a little taller and heavier than me. My coach has advised me to go defensive early and then finish the match strong. So, I'm preparing with strategy, not emotion," said Sangram as quoted by a press release.

Defensive Strategy and Coaching

Having trained under his long-time coach Bhupesh Kumar for over two decades, Sangram credited his preparation and mindset to their strong partnership, rooted in experience and technique. He explained how his defensive approach has been central to his fight plan, "My coach reminded me that when you face someone taller, heavier, and younger, the key is not to rush or get emotional. He told me to stay defensive in the early rounds, conserve energy, and wait for the right moment to strike."

Respect for a 'Serious Opponent'

With a career grounded in wrestling excellence, Sangram acknowledged his opponent's credentials and expressed respect for the challenge ahead, "Hakim's wrestling background is exceptional. He is an African and Arab champion, a seven-time gold medallist for Tunisia, and trained under an Olympic medallist. He is a powerful wrestler with great balance and speed. That makes him a serious opponent and a great test for me. I've always believed that facing stronger athletes only makes you evolve."

Praise for Levels Fight League

Sangram praised Levels Fight League for giving athletes a professional international platform to compete and grow, "Levels Fight League is MMA's premier platform, one of the top MMA leagues in Europe. The energy, discipline, and talent in this circuit are impressive. If my fight goes well, I definitely want to continue competing with them. Every bout is a chance to learn, and I value that more than anything."

Inspired by Khabib Nurmagomedov

Inspired by former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Sangram reflected on how Khabib's philosophy aligns with his own principles, "I have always admired Khabib Nurmagomedov for his discipline, humility, and respect inside and outside the cage. He represents what real martial arts is about not just strength, but values and calmness under pressure. That's something I deeply relate to and try to bring into my own journey."

A Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion and Fit India Icon, Sangram Singh continues to embody perseverance, adaptability, and the belief that dedication can transcend age and boundaries, marking another proud moment for Indian combat sports on the international stage. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)