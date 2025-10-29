Microsoft Azure, 365 Down For Thousands Of Users, Including In UAE, Downdetector Shows

Microsoft's Azure and its suite of productivity software were down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Azure was down for over 16,600 users and Microsoft 365 was down for nearly 9,000 users, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

The UAE page of Downdetector showed complaints spiking between 8pm and 8.30pm local time.

"We are investigating an issue with the Azure Portal where customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal," Azure said on its status page.

Users may be unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center and see delays when accessing other services, it said on its status page. Users are also facing issues with add-ins and network connectivity in Outlook.

Microsoft said it was reviewing reports of an issue impacting Azure and services, including impact to the Microsoft 365 admin center and other services.

Amazon's AWS cloud service faced an outage last week, that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites, including some of the web's most popular apps like Snapchat and Reddit.