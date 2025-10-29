Stranger Things Experience At Abu Dhabi: Opening Date, Ticket Prices All You Need To Know

Before Netflix drops the fifth and final season of Stranger Things at the end of November, fans of the show in the UAE can indulge in an immersive experience based on the iconic series.

'Stranger Things: The Experience' is coming to Abu Dhabi, bringing the immersive world of Hawkins, Indiana, to life in the Middle East for the very first time.

Recommended For You UAE President offers condolences to Saudi King over passing of Princess Nouf bint Saud

Opening November 14, 'Stranger Things: The Experience' at Yas Island will transport fans straight to Hawkins, where they'll become part of the storyline in the 'Stranger Things' universe.

You can venture into Hawkins Lab for an immersive, technology-filled adventure, and join Eleven, Dustin, and the gang to fight Vecna in a new Stranger Things storyline. You can be the hero in this interactive experience where you will unlock your powers to save Hawkins alongside your favorite characters!

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The experience will feature immersive sets, live actors, and jaw-dropping special effects that blur the lines between fiction and reality. Guests will move through scenes from the series; from Hawkins Lab to the dark tunnels of the Upside Down, before ending their journey in a vibrant 'Mix-Tape' area celebrating '80s nostalgia, with themed food, photo ops, merchandise and surprises inspired by the show's memorable moments.

Hawkins Lab:



Take center stage in an exclusive Stranger Things story

Interact with your favorite Stranger Things characters throughout the experience

Unlock your power and influence your surroundings Enjoy incredible special effects

Mix-tape:



Explore nostalgic shops and iconic locations from the show, such as Scoops Ahoy!

Visit the Stranger Things Bar for food & exclusive mocktails inspired by the series Photo ops: Take pics in the Byers' living room, in an '80s-style photo booth, or with Vecna!

Tickets go on sale November 4 at 12pm; you can join the waitlist on 'Stranger Things: The Experience' website. Ticket prices will start at Dh75.

The experience will run at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island from November 14, 2025 to February 15, 2026.

Timings:



Thursday to Friday: 4pm to 9:40pm

Saturday: 2pm to 9:40pm

Sunday: 12pm to 7:40pm Monday to Wednesday: Closed

The total experience will take between 60–75 minutes, with the walk-through portion lasting around 40 minutes. It is recommended for children aged 5-plus. Kids under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult.