Qatar Chamber Chairman Highlights GCC Partnership As Key To Sustainable Economic Growth

Kuwait: Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, has called for forging a unified vision to diversify the Gulf economic diversification, noting the significance of partnership among the GCC states in pursuit of achieving sustainable economic development.

His Excellency was speaking during his participation in the 67th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Chambers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (FGCCC), the 14th Consultative Meeting between Ministers of Commerce and Industry and Presidents of the GCC Unions and Member Chambers, as well as the Coordinating Meeting of the GCC Chambers for the Consultative Session, convened in Kuwait from Oct. 28 to 29, 2025.

His Excellency remarked that the rapid global economic transformations and the growing competition for resources and opportunities necessitate adopting cooperation as a strategic choice.

Such cooperation, he said, would enhance the ability of GCC states to confront shared challenges, build more diversified and resilient economies, and open new horizons for growth and investment.

He stressed that coordinating economic and trade policies among Gulf countries is a vital step toward eliminating barriers to intra-GCC trade, thereby improving the business environment, strengthening joint achievements, and expanding economic opportunities across the region.

Sheikh Khalifa underscored the need to work towards a unified economic vision that promotes diversification, fosters innovation, and supports a knowledge-based economy.

He further highlighted the importance of developing an investment-friendly legislative framework across various sectors and harnessing the potential of Gulf youth to strengthen their role in driving economic growth.

Overall, the FGCCC meeting drilled down on a variety of economic matters that enhance the joint work, aiming to achieve economic integration among the GCC states, as well as avenues for fostering Gulf intra-trade and facilitating shared investments.

During the meeting, the activities of the FGCCC's General Secretariat for 2026 were reviewed, a presentation on the membership and working mechanisms of the sectoral committees was delivered, in addition to deliberating on the estimated budget for 2026, and launching the new logo of FGCCC's General Secretariat.