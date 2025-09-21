Jordan Welcomes Portugal's Recognition Of State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 21 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs welcomed Sunday Portugal's official recognition of the State of Palestine, describing it as a step reflecting international consensus to end the occupation, alleviate Palestinian suffering, and uphold their inalienable right to an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's appreciation for the decision, noting that it strengthens international efforts to achieve a two-state solution and guarantees the legitimate and just rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state within the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.Al-Majali reiterated Jordan's firm position on cooperating with brothers and international partners to support the Palestinian people's rights to freedom, end the occupation, and establish an independent state on its national territory.