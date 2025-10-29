Nasdaq Forecast Today 29/10: Quiet Ahead Of FOMC (Video)
- The Nasdaq 100 traded quietly on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision, holding within a tight range. The index remains bullish, with support near 25,500 and 25,000 and potential upside targets at 26,000 and 27,000.
The market remains in an up-trending 45-degree channel, which makes it reliable and bullish-at least in theory. Traders will continue to view the Nasdaq 100 through that lens. To the upside, I believe we will challenge the 26,000 level, and a move above there could open up the possibility of reaching the 27,000 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI have no interest whatsoever in shorting this market and continue to see it as a bullish, buy-on-the-dip scenario, consistent with the trend of the past five months or so. At this point, it seems like a“steady as she goes” type of situation in the NASDAQ 100, and with the earnings reports coming along with central bank influence, we are waiting to get a reason to go higher I believe.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment