USD/BRL Analysis 29/10: Lower Price Range Again (Chart)
Rhetoric from the White House caused the USD/BRL to jump from lows around the 5.3300 vicinity on the 9th of October to the 5.5300 level on the 10th of October. The announcement of additional tariff penalties on China on the 10th caused anxiety in the USD/BRL and other major currencies. However, these fears are now largely evaporated again. The USD/BRL is within the lower elements of its near-term price range and day traders may be looking at values before the 10th of October as possible terrain.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSpeculative Wagers and Near-Term Risk ManagementDay traders pursuing the USD/BRL need to be careful of today's opening in the currency pair. Large orders are likely going to cause some volatility as financial institutions position before the Federal Reserve's FOMC Statement.
- Logically traders may want to pursue downside, but conditions will be choppy early today, and if USD/BRL wagers are placed before the Fed's rate decisions are known risk management will be essential. If the Federal Reserve sounds dovish about the potential of a December rate cut the USD/BRL could traverse lower later today and possibly sustain values. Traders should not get overly ambitious today and practice caution. Looking for 5.3400 to 5.3200 in the USD/BRL feels correct, but it is not guaranteed to be seen.
