USD/BRL Analysis 29/10: Lower Price Range Again (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) The USD/BRL has achieved selling pressure in a cautious manner and closed yesterday's trading near the 5.3581 ratio, this as financial institutions await the U.S Fed's FOMC rate decisions later today.

The USD/BRL closed yesterday's trading near the 5.3581 mark, which is a rather solid bearish achievement considering the currency pair was traversing near the 5.4700 ratio in the middle of October. In recent days optimistic words have been spoken about a possible U.S and China trade agreement, and the U.S Federal Reserve will lower its interest rate by 25 basis points later today.

The USD/BRL is directly effected by sentiment generated via China and U.S tariff rhetoric, this because Brazil's largest trading partner is China. Financial institutions likely believe it is important for China and the U.S to maintain solid trade agreements so Brazil doesn't suffer knock on effects. The Fed's interest rate cut coming later today has been priced into Forex and the USD/BRL, but it is the U.S central bank's FOMC Statement that will cause volatility after the Federal Funds Rate has been officially lowered.

Sentiment Generated and Outlooks

Politically the U.S and Brazil have a tenuous relationship because of the divergent philosophy's of the U.S White House and Brazil's government led by Lula da Silva. However, the Brazilian Central Bank has been responsible regarding its own interest rate policy and continues to be rather hawkish as it tries to confront the threat of domestic inflation. This has kept financial institutions calm and the USD/BRL is within the lower elements of its price range when a one year chart is viewed.

Rhetoric from the White House caused the USD/BRL to jump from lows around the 5.3300 vicinity on the 9th of October to the 5.5300 level on the 10th of October. The announcement of additional tariff penalties on China on the 10th caused anxiety in the USD/BRL and other major currencies. However, these fears are now largely evaporated again. The USD/BRL is within the lower elements of its near-term price range and day traders may be looking at values before the 10th of October as possible terrain.

Speculative Wagers and Near-Term Risk Management



Logically traders may want to pursue downside, but conditions will be choppy early today, and if USD/BRL wagers are placed before the Fed's rate decisions are known risk management will be essential.

If the Federal Reserve sounds dovish about the potential of a December rate cut the USD/BRL could traverse lower later today and possibly sustain values.

Traders should not get overly ambitious today and practice caution. Looking for 5.3400 to 5.3200 in the USD/BRL feels correct, but it is not guaranteed to be seen.

Day traders pursuing the USD/BRL need to be careful of today's opening in the currency pair. Large orders are likely going to cause some volatility as financial institutions position before the Federal Reserve's FOMC Statement.Brazilian Real Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 5.3660

Current Support: 5.3510

High Target: 5.3850

Low Target: 5.3220

