Microsoft Forecast Today 29/10: Gap Higher (Chart)
- Microsoft opened higher Tuesday amid volatility as traders await its Wednesday earnings report, with estimates of $3.66 per share on $75.38 billion revenue. AI growth via Azure and OpenAI ties remains a key driver, with resistance near $560 and support around $500–$520.
