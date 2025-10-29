Swiss Family, Swiss Dialect, But 'Not Integrated': Migration Officials Respond
As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.
In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.
In October, Swissinfo and the Swiss German-language tabloid Blick reported on the story of Gabriela Purtschert, who grew up in Ecuador as the adopted daughter of a Swiss emigrant and was raised with Swiss culture and traditions.
For 16 years, she has lived in Switzerland where she studied, earned a doctorate and worked for a federal research institute. But now, with her temporary work contract over and no new job lined up, she faces deportation. Purtschert does not hold a Swiss passport.More More Swiss Abroad Adopted daughter of Swiss Abroad faces deportation from Switzerland
This content was published on Oct 10, 2025 Gabriela Purtschert studied, graduated and is integrated in Switzerland – yet the adopted daughter of a Swiss Abroad has been told to leave.Read more: Adopted daughter of Swiss Abroad faces deportation from Switze
