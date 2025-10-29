Swiss Family, Swiss Dialect, But 'Not Integrated': Migration Officials Respond

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The case of a Swiss emigrant's adopted daughter, who faces deportation, has caused a major stir. Swissinfo has now asked the authorities how descendants of Swiss expats can prove they are integrated in Switzerland. This content was published on October 29, 2025 - 09:00 5 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.



More from this aut German Departm

In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues. Before joining SWI swissinfo, I worked as a local journalist for the Aargauer Zeitung. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Multilingual Communication and, as is typically Swiss, completed an apprenticeship as a commercial employee.



More from this aut German Departm



Deutsch de Schweizer Familie, Schweizer Mundart, Schweizer Leben – und doch nicht integriert? Original Read more: Schweizer Familie, Schweizer Mundart, Schweizer Leben – und doch nicht integr

Français fr Les autorités la jugent trop peu intégrée, bien que sa famille et sa vie soient suisses Read more: Les autorités la jugent trop peu intégrée, bien que sa famille et sa vie soient su

Italiano it Famiglia svizzera, dialetto svizzero, vita svizzera – eppure non integrata? Read more: Famiglia svizzera, dialetto svizzero, vita svizzera – eppure non integ Español es Familia suiza, dialecto suizo, vida suiza... ¿y aún así no está integrada en Suiza? Read more: Familia suiza, dialecto suizo, vida suiza... ¿y aún así no está integrada en S

In October, Swissinfo and the Swiss German-language tabloid Blick reported on the story of Gabriela Purtschert, who grew up in Ecuador as the adopted daughter of a Swiss emigrant and was raised with Swiss culture and traditions.

For 16 years, she has lived in Switzerland where she studied, earned a doctorate and worked for a federal research institute. But now, with her temporary work contract over and no new job lined up, she faces deportation. Purtschert does not hold a Swiss passport.

More More Swiss Abroad Adopted daughter of Swiss Abroad faces deportation from Switzerland

This content was published on Oct 10, 2025 Gabriela Purtschert studied, graduated and is integrated in Switzerland – yet the adopted daughter of a Swiss Abroad has been told to leave.

Read more: Adopted daughter of Swiss Abroad faces deportation from Switze