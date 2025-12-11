Five Must-Watch Movies Of The Superstar Rajinikanth

As superstar Rajinikanth turns 75 on December 12, we take a look at some of his earlier and critically acclaimed movies that made him a household name, well before his swagger and style endeared him to millions. Let's dive in!

Aarulinthu Arubathu Varai (1979)

Directed by SP Muthuraman, the filmmaker who'd make 25 films with the superstar, the most by any, Aarulinthu Arubathu Varai sees Rajini portraying a melodramatic role, far different from the ones he'd later be associated with. As the eldest sibling, Santhanam (Rajini) toils for the education of his brother and his sister's marriage, only to see them ignore him as he turns old and penniless. His wife (Fatafat Jayalaxmi) is his only source of support, who too dies. Success comes belatedly when he turns an author in old age. The movie won acclaim for Rajini's portrayal of the sacrificial sibling who gives it all to his family and gets nothing in return.

Thillu Mullu (1981)

The movie that showcased the comedian within Rajini in his first full-length comedy flick. A remake of the Bollywood comedy cult classic Golmaal, Thillu Mullu sees him tell one seemingly harmless lie to save his job only to face a lifetime of consequences. Directed by Rajini's mentor K Balachander, the actor portrays AAK Chandran, and the fictional AAK Indiran, in a classic comedy of errors. Madhavi, 'Thengai' Srinivasan, Sowcar Janaki, as well as cameos by Nagesh and Kamal Haasan, round off Thillu Mullu's cast, which remains a fan favourite to this day. This is a remake that stands on its own.

Murattu Kaalai (1980)

This movie came at a time when the concept of Rajini as the solo hero was nascent. Directed by SP Muthuraman, Murattu Kaalai is also known for Jaishankar, a hero himself, portraying the villain for the first time. Rajini plays Kaalaiyan, a rustic do-gooder fiercely protective of his four younger brothers. Ilaiyaraaja's music, and impactful performances by Rathi Agnihotri and Sumalatha, ensure this movie stands the test of time.

Mullum Malarum (1978)

One of Rajinikanth's best performances came from this rural drama directed by J Mahendran that dwells on the bond between a brother and sister. Rajini plays Kaali, a winch operator at a power plant and comes in conflict with his boss (Sarath Babu). Relations turn south after Kaali's sister falls in love with his boss. Film historians consider this movie a milestone in Rajini's career for his performance shorn of melodrama, lengthy dialogues and a gripping finale that lives rent-free in film aficionados to this day.

Johnny (1980)

Mahendran and Rajinikanth reunite for a crime thriller, in which he plays a dual role for the first time (as the movie's opening credits roll, he's credited as "Rajinikanth and Rajinikanth"). One of the roles sees him play a smooth con artist; the other sees him play a stingy barber. As their lives cross, utter chaos ensues. The contrast between the roles heightens the tension, keeping viewers on their seat's edge. Sridevi plays an impactful and memorable role as a singer madly in love with Rajini. Johnny is remembered for Rajini's portrayal of a vulnerable man and evil man with equal panache.