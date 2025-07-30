Dilworth Paxson LLP Welcomes New Partner, Lauren Sheller Insana

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The firm is thrilled to have Lauren join our team. She brings extensive and varied litigation skills to our litigation practice along with important client relationships," said Chairman Lawrence McMichael. "Lauren represents another significant step in expanding the firm's regional presence."

Lauren has a distinguished record of prevailing in high-stakes litigation involving some of the nation's largest Fortune 100 companies, often achieving exceptional outcomes in cases marked by complex facts and seemingly improbable odds, including a pivotal role in obtaining an $8 billion verdict, one of the largest single-plaintiff awards in U.S. history.

"I'm honored to join Dilworth as a partner-a firm long known for its legal ingenuity, high-impact advocacy, and deep roots in the Philadelphia legal community. My experience handling complex and high-stakes litigation-from class actions and mass torts to qui tam and antitrust matters-has shown me the power of creative legal strategy and teamwork." Said Lauren. "I look forward to advancing impactful litigation and helping clients navigate their most challenging legal battles, alongside colleagues who are exceptional advocates, committed to creative problem-solving, and part of Dilworth's proud tradition of excellence."

About Dilworth Paxson

Founded in 1933, Dilworth Paxson LLP has offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Its rich and impressive history is filled with landmark work that reflects a tradition of legal excellence and a deep concern for its clients and the communities it serves. Dilworth represents a broad spectrum of clients, including the world's leading companies, regional businesses, governmental and civic entities, and individuals.

